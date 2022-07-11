VectorAI Price Tops $0.0002 (VEC2)

VectorAI (VEC2) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. VectorAI has a total market cap of $3,703.39 and $5.00 worth of VectorAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VectorAI coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VectorAI has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,120.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,112.80 or 0.05530681 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00026721 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00245794 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.25 or 0.00627482 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00071522 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.62 or 0.00500062 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About VectorAI

VEC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. VectorAI’s total supply is 18,399,311 coins. VectorAI’s official website is vector-blockchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VectorCoin 2.0 is the new verison of VectorCoin, in which VEC could be freely swapped for VEC2.0. VectorCoin 2.0 is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency and uses the Hashimoto algorithm, from which Ethereum's algorithm (Ethash) was partly developed from. “

VectorAI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VectorAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VectorAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VectorAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

