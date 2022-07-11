Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Shares Up 1.5%

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.27. 3,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 907,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VGR. StockNews.com lowered Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Get Vector Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $312.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.70 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

In other Vector Group news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,541,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,315,000 after purchasing an additional 53,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,369,000 after purchasing an additional 673,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vector Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,249,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,170,000 after buying an additional 233,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vector Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,882,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vector Group by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,939,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after buying an additional 406,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.