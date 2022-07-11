VeChain Market Capitalization Achieves $1.64 Billion (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $1.64 billion and $71.66 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeChain has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000093 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00017312 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

