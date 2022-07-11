Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,119,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,491,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,498,000 after purchasing an additional 479,083 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,286,000.

VTV traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $132.29. 55,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,699,244. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.47 and a 200-day moving average of $143.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

