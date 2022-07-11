Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Lifted by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.72. 60,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,188,745. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.81.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.