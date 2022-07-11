Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 115,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,324,000 after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 110.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $98,838,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 307,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,958,000 after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $135.12 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $127.06 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.17.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.