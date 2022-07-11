VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 450,450 shares.The stock last traded at $45.93 and had previously closed at $45.98.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITM. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $861,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

