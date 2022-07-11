Valobit (VBIT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $58,638.00

Valobit (VBIT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Valobit has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Valobit has a total market cap of $17.17 million and $58,638.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valobit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00133319 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015735 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Valobit Profile

Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,806,964 coins. The official website for Valobit is valobit.io . Valobit’s official Twitter account is @Valobitio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Valobit

