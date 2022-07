v.systems (VSYS) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.22 Million

v.systems (VSYS) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, v.systems has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. v.systems has a market cap of $4.06 million and $3.22 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

v.systems Profile

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,539,839,661 coins and its circulating supply is 2,601,231,197 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus.┬áThe project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability.┬áSupernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

