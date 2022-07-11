USDK Reaches Market Cap of $28.50 Million (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. USDK has a market cap of $28.50 million and $18.05 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004842 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00115927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00017041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00033217 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

