Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Raymond James

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $758.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $67.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Univest Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the first quarter worth $13,200,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth $8,772,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Univest Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,857,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Univest Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 605,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after buying an additional 70,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial (Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.