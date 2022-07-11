Ultra (UOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $87.50 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001399 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $87.50 million and $1.69 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,607.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.50 or 0.00507080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00257077 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00043232 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001123 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00014262 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,471,692 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

