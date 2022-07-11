UGI (NYSE:UGI) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.32 and last traded at $40.22. 45,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,716,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.26.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average is $39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. UGI’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

