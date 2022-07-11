UBS Group Cuts Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Price Target to €230.00

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from €280.00 ($291.67) to €230.00 ($239.58) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Volkswagen from €270.00 ($281.25) to €280.00 ($291.67) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HSBC raised Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Volkswagen from €210.00 ($218.75) to €230.00 ($239.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.50.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $19.08 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $95.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5526 per share. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.10%.

Volkswagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.