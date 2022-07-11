Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Cut to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($41.67) to €45.00 ($46.88) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($57.29) to €53.00 ($55.21) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €38.10 ($39.69) to €40.00 ($41.67) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of UBSFY opened at $8.48 on Friday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

