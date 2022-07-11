TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance upgraded shares of TuSimple from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut TuSimple from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded TuSimple from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.74.

TSP stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.67. TuSimple has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $56.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 6,060.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.43) EPS. Analysts expect that TuSimple will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in TuSimple by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in TuSimple by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

