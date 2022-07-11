Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.22.

TPTX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen cut Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $143.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $75.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $82.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of -0.16.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue was down 98.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 176.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

