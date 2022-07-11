Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 559,535 shares.The stock last traded at $2.52 and had previously closed at $2.59.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $766.84 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.0826 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the period. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

