Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 6934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.01) to GBX 87 ($1.03) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 74 ($0.88) to GBX 78 ($0.93) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

