Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells $264,440.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $264,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,927,915.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Tuesday, June 21st, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $212,400.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $266,080.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $259,600.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $281,480.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $339,440.00.

TRUP traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.79. 318,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,175. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -84.06 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $158.25.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter worth $54,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

About Trupanion (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.