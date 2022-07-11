TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Takes Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 161,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,633,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 5.5% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

FTSM stock opened at $59.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $59.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th.

