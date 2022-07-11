TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Sells 11,259 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,259 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Applied Materials by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen set a $160.00 price target on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.27.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $89.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.99.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.