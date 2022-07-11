TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Purchases 5,554 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,961 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Devon Energy by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,888. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.47.

NYSE DVN opened at $54.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

