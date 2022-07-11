TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Has $659,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $56.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.35. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

