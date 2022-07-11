TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $419.86 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

