TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Acquires Shares of 11,014 Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,022,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 843,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 573,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,138 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 106,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 117,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter.

DIV stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $21.84.

