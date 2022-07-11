TriumphX (TRIX) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

TriumphX (TRIX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last week, TriumphX has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TriumphX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and $203,650.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TriumphX Coin Profile

TriumphX (TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,191,387 coins. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

