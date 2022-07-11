Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Down to $26.16

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.16, but opened at $24.62. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 32,175 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCOM. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,152,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 730.0% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,364,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,552 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 124.5% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,953,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,975 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,571,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,920 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.