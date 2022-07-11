Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.20.
TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
TRMB stock opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trimble Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.
