Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.32.

Shares of TSE:TMQ opened at C$0.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.48. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$132.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

