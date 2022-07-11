TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Raymond James

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised TriCo Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised TriCo Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TCBK stock opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.50.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

In related news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony L. Leggio acquired 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,027.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 108,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,214.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.