Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) PT Lowered to C$0.20

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TREVF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.55.

Shares of TREVF opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 million, a P/E ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.15.

Trevali Mining ( OTCMKTS:TREVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter. Trevali Mining had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.43%.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

