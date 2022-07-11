TRAXIA (TM2) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

TRAXIA (TM2) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One TRAXIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. TRAXIA has a market cap of $25,398.97 and approximately $507.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

