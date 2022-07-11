Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target Raised to GBX 354 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 292 ($3.54) to GBX 354 ($4.29) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRN. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.39) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.27) to GBX 470 ($5.69) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trainline from GBX 319 ($3.86) to GBX 371 ($4.49) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.24) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 365 ($4.42).

TRN stock opened at GBX 352.30 ($4.27) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -140.92. Trainline has a 1-year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 400 ($4.84). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 302.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 260.47.

In related news, insider Brian McBride sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.63), for a total transaction of £38,574 ($46,711.07).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

