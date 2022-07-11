Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $124.00

Shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 124 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.51), with a volume of 32556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.50).

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.33 million and a P/E ratio of 4,133.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In related news, insider Andy Naylor bought 3,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £5,017.95 ($6,076.47). Also, insider Richard Morris bought 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £4,996.39 ($6,050.36).

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through 51 group owned and 3 franchised stores in the United Kingdom; and 10 franchised stores in the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

