Tornado Cash (TORN) Trading 8% Lower This Week

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $23.96 million and approximately $7.68 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $21.79 or 0.00108456 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00120716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00017010 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

