TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Up to $12.39

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.39, but opened at $12.93. TORM shares last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 1,171 shares traded.

TRMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of TORM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of TORM in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $919.46 million, a PE ratio of -87.92 and a beta of -248.92.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. TORM had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.20 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of TORM by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,842 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TORM by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TORM by 148.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TORM during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TORM during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000.

About TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

