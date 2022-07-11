ThreeFold Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.24 Million (TFT)

ThreeFold (TFT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $35,024.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

