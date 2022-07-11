Threadgill Financial LLC Sells 173 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Threadgill Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.1% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 49.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.18.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,305. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $132.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.