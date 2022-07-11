Threadgill Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Threadgill Financial LLC lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. KLA accounts for approximately 1.5% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 53,951.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,104,000 after purchasing an additional 583,219 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,793,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 699.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,761,000 after purchasing an additional 294,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $313.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,960. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.50.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

