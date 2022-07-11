Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,911,000 after buying an additional 32,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 128,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 978,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,226,000 after purchasing an additional 174,697 shares during the period. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 527,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,316. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.73. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.45. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,138,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thor Industries (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.