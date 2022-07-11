The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for approximately 3.7% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

TRV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.95. 3,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.