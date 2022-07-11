The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €265.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($276.04) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALV. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($260.42) price target on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($260.42) price target on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($251.04) price target on Allianz in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €255.00 ($265.63) price target on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($260.42) price target on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz stock opened at €180.28 ($187.79) on Thursday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($174.27) and a one year high of €206.80 ($215.42). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €192.14 and a 200-day moving average price of €207.42.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.