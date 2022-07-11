The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €265.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($276.04) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on ALV. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($260.42) price target on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($260.42) price target on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($251.04) price target on Allianz in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €255.00 ($265.63) price target on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($260.42) price target on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Allianz stock opened at €180.28 ($187.79) on Thursday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($174.27) and a one year high of €206.80 ($215.42). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €192.14 and a 200-day moving average price of €207.42.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
