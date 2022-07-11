The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) to Sell

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Kojamo Oyj from €25.00 ($25.00) to €20.00 ($20.00) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. SEB Equities cut Kojamo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €19.00 ($19.00) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kojamo Oyj from €24.25 ($24.25) to €23.00 ($23.00) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of KOJAF remained flat at $$24.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. Kojamo Oyj has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $24.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 36,897 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

