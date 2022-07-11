The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) to Sell

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $59.20 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.63% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of OTCMKTS DPZUF remained flat at $$45.32 during trading on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $109.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average is $65.52.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (DPZUF)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.