The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) to Sell

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $59.20 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.63% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPZUF remained flat at $$45.32 during trading on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $109.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average is $65.52.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of approximately 2,949 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

