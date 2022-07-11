The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €40.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($41.67) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KGX. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($67.71) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($56.25) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($65.63) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($69.79) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €92.00 ($95.83) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

FRA KGX opened at €43.04 ($44.83) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €44.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.33. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($60.28) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($85.23).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

