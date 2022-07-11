The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $954,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,155,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.60.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.98. 18,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

