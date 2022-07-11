TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Down 9.1%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 81,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,902,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

The firm has a market cap of $759.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,126.45% and a negative return on equity of 118.49%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Cook Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

