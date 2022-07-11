TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.34

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 2576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

Separately, StockNews.com raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 470.85%.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Martin J. Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 84,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,888.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 805,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,377,000 after acquiring an additional 143,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,871,000 after purchasing an additional 87,916 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 59,676 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 110,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 59,319 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

