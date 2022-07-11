Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT Raised to $52.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $51.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TCBI. TheStreet cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.97.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,904. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Helm acquired 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $297,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,080.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,345. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,473,000 after buying an additional 1,415,279 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after buying an additional 425,431 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $19,151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after buying an additional 288,660 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after buying an additional 275,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

