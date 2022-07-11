Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT Raised to $52.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $51.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.09% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TCBI. TheStreet cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.97.
Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.54.
In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,904. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Helm acquired 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $297,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,080.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,345. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,473,000 after buying an additional 1,415,279 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after buying an additional 425,431 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $19,151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after buying an additional 288,660 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after buying an additional 275,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.
About Texas Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
